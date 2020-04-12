botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.12 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market cap of $57.12 million and approximately $304,097.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02749667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

