Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $103,359.54 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02784734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00206510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

