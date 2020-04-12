Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

