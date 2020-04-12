Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Boyd Gaming worth $31,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

