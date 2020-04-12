BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0069

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $2,128.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BQT has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.04304645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009255 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003348 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,503,378 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

