Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $710,456.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.02770677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00206289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bread

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

