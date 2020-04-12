Brian Battison Acquires 100,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,762.20.

Taseko Mines stock remained flat at $C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

