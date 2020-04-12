Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $310.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2,773.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 383,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

