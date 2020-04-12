Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $58.91. 13,256,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

