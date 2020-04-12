Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.85. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.75. 3,517,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

