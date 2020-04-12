Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. DNB Markets cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

