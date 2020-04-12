Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,316,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,992,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 330,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

