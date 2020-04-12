Brokerages Anticipate Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:GGB remained flat at $$2.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,591,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 248,749 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

