Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post sales of $161.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.10 million. Home Bancshares reported sales of $163.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year sales of $638.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.20 million to $645.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $645.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of HOMB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

