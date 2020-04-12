Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

