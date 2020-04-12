Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post sales of $491.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.10 million and the highest is $492.97 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $623.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $22.17 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 334,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,493,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 754,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

