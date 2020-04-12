Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $21.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.41 million, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.