Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 77,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,266. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,614,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,039,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $16,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

