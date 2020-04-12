Brokerages Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

