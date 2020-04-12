Brokerages Expect Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. Manitex International reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 47,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,083.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,910. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 976,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Manitex International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

