Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.93. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of WBS opened at $26.67 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

