BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:RA opened at $16.30 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

