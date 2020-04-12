BTU Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.92 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $12.92 million and $12,077.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.04298283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009758 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

