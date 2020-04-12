Bytom Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bytom has a total market cap of $58.57 million and $10.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00607861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008187 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 324.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EXX, OTCBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinEx, CoinEgg, OKEx, ZB.COM, RightBTC, BigONE, Bibox, Cryptopia, FCoin and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

