Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,567.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,704.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,525.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,503.31. Cable One has a one year low of $1,009.34 and a one year high of $1,830.50. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Cable One will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

