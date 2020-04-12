Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Cabot worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $30.63 on Friday. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.