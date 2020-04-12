Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Cadence Design Systems also posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,165,723.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,970,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,446 shares of company stock worth $20,369,138. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 61.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 372,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

