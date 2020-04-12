Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after buying an additional 3,463,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,499,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786,550. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

