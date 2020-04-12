CanYaCoin (CAN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $125.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.04672117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00065837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036953 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDAX, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

