Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.72. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,823. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.