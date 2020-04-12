Cardano Tops One Day Volume of $72.30 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Cardano has a total market cap of $893.68 million and $72.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005885 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.02394606 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008269 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, Indodax, HitBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Gate.io, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Binance, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Upbit, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.