Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 1,033,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of $63.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

