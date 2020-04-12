Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

