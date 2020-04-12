CargoX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $4,237.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02757889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00206218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

