carVertical 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,692.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $727,566.16 and approximately $13,692.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

