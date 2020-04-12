Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 106.6% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 76.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 106.6% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $81,167.42 and approximately $144.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,434,100 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

