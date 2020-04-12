CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will report $5.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.58 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.28 billion to $25.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

