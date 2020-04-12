Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

