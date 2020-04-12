CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CGI worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

CGI stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

