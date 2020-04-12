Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Binance. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $711.03 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, COSS, Kyber Network, Coinbase, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.