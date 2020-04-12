ChainX One Day Volume Reaches $517,901.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00011872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $517,901.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 4,591,050 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

