ChatCoin Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, LBank and OKEx. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $824,271.11 and $1.23 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033610 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056678 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,066.61 or 1.00050166 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00068752 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, BigONE, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

