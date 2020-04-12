ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at $94,276,822.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,435 shares of company stock worth $29,578,200. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

