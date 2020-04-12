Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE CHK remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 203,514,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,937,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.78. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 639,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 623,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

