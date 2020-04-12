Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,021,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

