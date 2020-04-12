Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 4,331,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.82%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

