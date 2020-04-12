Chromia Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $1.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.02778093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00206364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 287,614,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,389,109 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.