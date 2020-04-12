Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $576,863.33 and $33,362.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00011550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.04672117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00065837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036953 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

