Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,852,000 after purchasing an additional 485,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.39. 1,063,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,387. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.