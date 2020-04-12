Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after buying an additional 303,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,271,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

